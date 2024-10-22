Southco introduces E3 Compact MIM compression latch

Southco has launched the E3 Compact MIM compression latch, bringing new ergonomic and safety features to the durable family of compression latches in a low-profile package.

Southco E3 compression latches are well-known for their durability and quality across a wide range of industries. They keep panels securely fastened, sealed, and vibration resistant no matter the environment.

But Southco wasn’t satisfied with “good enough.” In their constant pursuit of innovation, they reimagined the E3 with a shorter head (4mm vs. the normal 6.4mm), 180-degree ergonomic actuation, and visual indicators machined into the latch and color coded to easily show when it is open or closed.

If that isn’t enough, the new compact E3 is manufactured using metal injection molding (MIM), lowering manufacturing costs and passing them on to the customer. The final product is beautifully polished for a sleek, low-profile look that performs under pressure.

For more information, visit southco.com.