Southco introduces new lever-actuated plunger for easier operation

Southco has expanded its captive hardware line with a new lever-actuated version designed for quicker and more convenient latching and unlatching of electronic components. The compact 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger provides an improved grip for easier manual operation and allows for more efficient installation or removal in confined spaces.

Southco’s lever-actuated 56 Spring-Loaded Plunger includes a hold-open feature that keeps the plunger in a retracted position when unlatched, indicating its status for easier removal. The lever mechanism allows for single-motion operation, requiring fewer steps than round knob hold-open versions that need a lift-and-turn action. The plunger is available in multiple colors to distinguish application zones and offers thread-in, flare-in, and press-in installation options.

