Southco’s positioning hinge and latch securely mounts lids and display screen in autos

See Southco’s latest positioning hinge and latch solution in action for interior stowage applications. The ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge, recently launched by Southco, securely mounts and lifts small lids and display screens at any angle. It combines it with Southco’s proven P4 Midi Coupler latching mechanism, suitably designed for smaller storage compartments. Want to know more or request some free samples? Watch Southco’s product animation and contact them at [email protected]. Visit www.southco.com for more information