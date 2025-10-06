Space is in our DNA, says Lockheed Martin’s Lightfoot

At the recent Ohio Space Forum, held at Cleveland’s NASA Glenn Research Center, Robert Lightfoot, the President of Lockheed Martin Space, spoke to the assembled crowd and expressed commitment to the nation’s spacefaring future. That future, however, is equal parts civilian and defense.

“The reality is that space … is a contested environment. We used to think, ‘send things to space and it’s peaceful, everything’s fine.’ But it’s a contested environment. We have to face that reality and understand the national security impact,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also stressed that we’re on a journey of discovery and exploration with space operations and exploration — but we have to protect our ability to do that. That doesn’t mean it’s all commercial or all defense, because the two strategies can have synergy.

“One thing I’ve learned bluntly since going into the industry side when I got to Lockheed Martin is: there’s a lot of dual-use technologies. A lot of the things we do for the Space Force and for the intelligence community, it’s the same things we do for NASA,” he said.

Lightfoot also said that he was amazed by how much the public doesn’t know about its dependency on space. He relayed telling an audience in Denver that his company builds GPS satellites and quipped that “GPS comes from space.” Someone once mentioned to him that they didn’t need GPS satellites because it was already on their phone. The same ignorance likely extends to the weather apps on people’s cell phones, which are also heavily dependent on satellites.

Getting the next generation interested in space technology and building them into the career pipelines is a challenge for the industry, too.

“We have an education problem in the youth about what space is doing, and space is probably the most inspirational thing we have,” Lightfoot said. “This intangible of inspiring the next generation, bringing the next generation on, is so important. It is something that people can attain. They can reach for, they can go for it, but they’ve got to understand what’s there.”

Lightfoot said that he heard a speaker say at the National Space Council how, when you look at anything that’s happened in history, it starts with exploration.

“Somebody decided to explore, and then what happens next is, wow, we explored, and we found a business there, some sort of economic endeavor, and then what happens? Conflict, because everybody else wants that business, so you have to learn to protect it,” he said.

Other interesting points from Lightfoot’s speech included:

Ohio is uniquely positioned, according to Lightfoot, because the state has been critical to exploration, and it has Air Force and Space Force activities across the state. “But let me tell you, those endeavors in other countries, which are our peer adversaries, don’t play by the rules we play. We have to figure out how to get those intersections closer and closer so that we can be the leader. Because that leader role is what’s going to inspire the next generation. It’s going to keep the folks coming into space camp, coming into Glenn on or the [Great Lakes] Science Center on Discovery days. That’s what gets the next generation ready to go and take on this great endeavor.”

Lightfoot talked about NASA’s unique opportunity to bridge connections on today’s global stage. “NASA can walk into countries that, frankly, our Department of State can’t walk into,” he said. “We’ve had people in a country and in somewhat of a dangerous situation, and they pull out a sticker with the NASA [logo] on it, and people escort these folks out of a bad situation. That’s the kind of influence the brand that NASA has from a soft power perspective.”

When he left NASA, almost all the contracts were cost-plus contracts. When he got to Lockheed, he found more than 60% of their work is fixed price. “We are competing against time. We’re competing against clocks that are operating differently than ours … In our acquisition process, the way we procure things, we can do things differently and learn from others again for dual use. Let’s learn from other agencies, how they buy things so that we can move faster.”

Nuclear Thermal Propulsion and Nuclear Electric Propulsion could be used for deep space missions and deep space power, but also in low Earth orbit to maneuver without regret. It can also do things we need to do from a national security perspective. “That’s the value of dual use, and that’s the value of NASA developing it for the nation, not just for us.”

We sometimes forget about the emotion of space, and how it can help us keep pushing forward. “If you look in history, frontiers don’t wait … There are three types of people or countries: those that make things happen, those that watch things happen, and those that make it happen.”