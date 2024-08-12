Spanish Webinar Series from FTI starts in November

Fastener Training Institute (FTI) is excited to announce a new Spanish Webinar Series offering dual access for both English and Spanish-speaking attendees.

“Spanish training has been a goal of ours for years. Removing the language barrier for training is important and it will make the perfect training opportunity for entire teams. It’s critical everyone in our industry has access,” shared FTI’s Marketing Director, Jo Morris.

FTI’s Spanish Webinar Series will be presented in both languages. Each 90-minute webinar will be presented in English by Salim Brahimi, IFI’s Director of Technology, and translated into Spanish by Carlos Suarez, Industrial Engineer and Quality Control Specialist at Pernostock.

Fastener training and continuing education are important across all job functions in the industry. Whether it’s understanding the basics, learning new trends, or becoming confident navigating standards, Fastener Training Institute has you covered.

Scheduled English/Spanish Webinars: –

November 8, 2024: Intro to Fastener Standards and Navigating the IFI Standards

December 6, 2024: Intro to Threads – Inch and Metric

January 10, 2025: Platings and Coatings

The webinars will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT. Watch for additional courses coming soon, including – How Fasteners are Made, Fastener Engineering Part 1, Fastener Engineering Part 2, and Intro to Materials & Metallurgy. The cost is $225 per webinar for up to 10 people with access to the recording for one week after the live class.

Learn more and register at www.fastenertraining.org. Support from Würth Industry North America, FTI’s 2024 Sustaining Sponsor, makes training like this possible.