Special Report: Design Tips For Aerospace & Defense OEM Engineers

As aerospace and defense technologies evolve, OEM engineers face increasing pressure to optimize performance, reduce weight, enhance durability, and ensure compliance with stringent regulations. They do this by incorporating material selection early in the design process and thoroughly validating each choice through rigorous testing and proper documentation. As new materials, technologies, and design approaches emerge, engineers involve suppliers early on and use digital tools to simulate and virtually prototype parts, systems, and processes. They also consider where additive manufacturing and electrification make sense and improve reliability and performance.
This special report provides key design strategies to help engineers navigate these challenges and develop solutions that meet industry demands. The report dives into advanced materials, design for manufacturability (DFM), and digital manufacturing approaches that enhance design and compliance.
Download this report via the form below.
"*" indicates required fields
By clicking 'Submit' above and registering for this content, I acknowledge and agree to WTWH Media's Terms and Conditions and to WTWH Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by WTWH Media, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with WTWH Media's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information may be shared with any sponsor(s) of the content, and that they may contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.
Filed Under: Reports, Aerospace + defense