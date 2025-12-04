SPIROL adds Press-N-Lok pins to Shop.SPIROL.com catalogue

SPIROL announced an expansion of its e-commerce platform, Shop.SPIROL.com, to include the Press-N-Lok Pin for plastic enclosures.

The Press-N-Lok Pin is designed for simple installation and high pullout strength to retain two plastic components. Raised barbs angled opposite the direction of insertion help hold the pin in place and support tamper-resistant assembly. The pins are made from lightweight, lead-free, corrosion-resistant aluminum.

For applications with stricter requirements, these pins can also be made from austenitic stainless steel. The Press-N-Lok Pin’s tamper-resistant, permanent fit suits plastic medical housings, including handles for arthroscopic surgical instruments and enclosures for diagnostic equipment.

Along with buying the Press-N-Lok Pin through the e-commerce site, users can download 2D drawings and 3D models from Shop.SPIROL.com.

SPIROL also offers complimentary application engineering support along with its line of solid pins and other engineered fastening options. SPIROL’s application engineering team can review application details and assembly requirements, help select an engineered fastener, and recommend hole size, tolerances and installation method.

If installation equipment is required, SPIROL offers a standard line of pin installation technology, from manual to fully automatic models, that can be customized to meet specific needs.

For more information, visit spirol.com.