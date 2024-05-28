A line of split frame machines with tooling modules that hold double-edge blades that perform parting and double beveling for inline valve installation and replacement has been introduced by Esco Tool of Holliston, MA.

The Esco COHOG Split Frame Machine features a robust stationary ring machined from 7075 aluminum alloy that is hard coated and supports a custom steel forged, heat-treated, and nickel-plated rotating ring. Featuring a tooling module that holds double-edge blades, it is easy to set up using indexable tooling to perform parting and double beveling simultaneously.

Providing vibration-free operation, the Esco COHOG Split Frame Machine self-squares and can be precisely aligned and quickly attached without shims or guesswork and the rotating ring is supported by precision-tuned eccentric bearings. Motor options include pneumatic, electric, or hydraulic power and the double-edge blades reduce the cost of consumables.

ESCO Tool

esco.net