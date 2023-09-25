Spotlight on Engineering Diversity & Inclusion– Rachel Luczak

Rachel Luczak, Application Engineer, B&R Industrial Automation

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Milwaukee School of Engineering

I am an Application Engineer working in the Milwaukee Office for B&R Industrial Automation. I work with customers in the US Central Region on projects ranging from paper converting, to machine line tending, to rock crushing. I have been a part of B&R since graduating from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 2017, where I earned my Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. ~Rachel Luczak

DW: Talk about the culture at your company. What makes it inclusive or supportive of diversity in engineering and

automation? What efforts does your company (or individuals at your company) make to recruit or support people from backgrounds currently underrepresented in engineering and automation?

Rachel Luczak: I fit right in as part of the team here in the Milwaukee office. I have been working here for six years, and I feel that my voice is heard and respected amongst the B&R community. I appreciate how the company gatherings create such a comfortable environment for coworkers and customers. It allows us time to really get to know each other better and be able to put a face to a name, since most of us work in different states.

Describe a recent company project (in which you were involved) that went particularly well. How did you and your team go about ensuring success?

My favorite project I have worked on involved commissioning a B&R SuperTrak. This project went very well because I had a strong working relationship with the customer. They were willing to learn our new software and understood that there would be challenges along the way. We had a realistic understanding of the timeline, and we were able to collaborate in a way that helped us face challenges quickly and effectively. We shared a mutual respect that simplified and improved communication. We had a smooth delivery of the project, and I have since helped them with commissioning an additional B&R SuperTrak machine!

What first drew you to engineering and/or the automation and manufacturing industry?

I enjoyed and excelled in math in high school. There was always a correct answer, and I liked the process of finding it. Math was always right or wrong, with no opinion involved. This problem-solving mindset translated well to my college engineering work.

Describe your biggest career challenge. How did you solve it — or what was the outcome or lesson learned?

My biggest challenge is not letting my customer’s perception of me define me. I may get asked if I am the only engineer on the project or ignored if a male coworker is present. Instead of reaching to shake my hand, someone may wave to me and then shake my coworker’s hand. I must work hard mentally to not let that affect how I see myself, and I have to work harder to prove to people that I am just as good as my male coworkers. To address these problems, I redirect questions to work that I can do, insert myself into conversations, and initiate the handshake.

What career advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t be afraid to try a new thing.