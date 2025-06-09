SSEAC subsea actuator provides precise flow control on the seabed

The SSEAC is a new electromechanical subsea actuator from Wittenstein Motion Control (WMC) for actuating choke and other valves in subsea applications. Rated for a service life of at least 25 years, this actuator controls the continuous flow of gases and liquids at a depth of up to 4,000 m. As an alternative to hydraulic systems traditionally chosen for this purpose, the SSEAC has two redundant 24 V motors that drive the actuator’s planetary gearbox and enable precise rotary adjustment of the valves. The subsea actuator is designed for use in offshore oil and gas extraction, systems for injecting CO 2 into the seabed, or the production, transport, and storage of green hydrogen at sea.

“By replacing hydraulic actuation with 24 V electrification, this actuator helps to permanently reduce the investment and operating costs for subsea systems providing access to deposits and deep-water reserves,” said Dr. Mark Eikötter, managing director of WMC, in a press release. “Electric actuation is not only highly efficient and economical; it also represents a safe and environmentally friendly approach to controlling and operating valves on the seabed.”

“The big advantage,” said Christoph Hansli, business development manager at WMC, “is that the traditional hydraulic pipes from the offshore platform to the seabed are no longer required. That not only means lower investment and operating costs, but hazards such as leaks are virtually eliminated too.”

Similarly compact in size to hydraulic modules, the SSEAC can provide torques of up to 2,700 Nm for adjusting the valve flaps, so that precise flow control is achieved via the rotary movements. Since these torques are achieved with a power consumption of less than 96 W, existing sensor lines can be used to adjust the valves. Additionally, the actuator has a mechanical Class 4 ROV interface and the electrical SiiS L2 interface and offers standard connectivity options for both mechanical components and power and data transmission, which Hansli emphasized makes it “fully compatible with hydraulic actuators in terms of installation, connection, and use.”

The SSEAC also integrates various sensors for monitoring the subsea actuator’s condition. Absolute positions, torques, and other operating data, which can be used for remote online checks of the actuator condition, are continuously recorded. Flow control precision can be tracked at any time in this way, and the deep-sea drive module’s availability can be optimized over its entire service life.

The new electromechanical subsea actuator allows valve control and operation at great depths. However, subsea systems of this kind are no longer operated solely for the purpose of extracting oil and gas. In the context of industrial and environmental decarbonization, applications for subsea storage of carbon dioxide or for producing green hydrogen at sea are other promising and sustainable fields of use.

The Subsea division at WMC has been offering subsea drive systems and electric subsea actuators for deep-water applications for more than 20 years now. The team jointely developed the SSEAC with Bosch Rexroth and presented it for the first time at this year’s Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).

