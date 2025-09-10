Design World

Stabilus4Automation portfolio simplifies system design

The Stabilus Group has introduced the Stabilus4Automation portfolio, which integrates products from Destaco, ACE, Fabreeka, and Hahn Gasfedern. The portfolio supports key automation processes—gripping, moving, holding, and positioning—and is designed for use in industries such as automotive assembly, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and general manufacturing.

The Stabilus4Automation portfolio offers integrated solutions from a single source, covering the entire automation process with perfectly tailored components for gripping, moving, holding, and positioning

The portfolio brings flexibility to system design with components that can be customized to meet process requirements. By consolidating multiple vendors into a single platform, complexity is reduced and specifications for system designs are simplified. The offering includes components for precision clamping, gripping systems, linear and rotary indexers as well as motion control components, including electromechanical drives, industrial shock absorbers and industrial gas springs. This approach provides component combinations from a single source, offering adaptable options for a range of motion applications.

Stabilus4Automation: Efficient integration and global support 

Stabilus4Automation integrates components and subsystems to simplify procurement and reduce communication steps. By providing compatible components in one place, the hub supports more efficient design, testing, and deployment. Shared R&D helps ensure regular product updates and improvements.

ACE industrial shock absorbers for smooth and fast deceleration plus high-performance rotary positioners from Destaco: two examples of the Stabilus4Automation product portfolio
Credits: Stabilus

Stabilus4Automation also optimizes supply chain management with its “one-vendor” approach. Customers benefit from simplified vendor coordination, global service support, and compliance with regional standards. The Stabilus Group’s global presence supports continuous operations and provides localized service in the regions where customers operate.

Backed by advanced technology and ISO-certified processes, the Stabilus4Automation portfolio delivers both quality and reliability. All products are designed to maximize performance while ensuring durability. Stabilus Group develops solutions designed to meet rigorous production requirements.

Industrial POWERISE enables automated opening, closing, lifting, lowering, adjustment and also secure holding of covers, hoods and hatches in countless industrial applications
Credit: Stabilus

Lower system costs with Stabilus4Automation solutions

The portfolio’s integrated approach helps reduce costs by combining motion and fixturing functions, which lowers overall system expenses and simplifies assembly. Customers can select either pneumatic or electric solutions, which may reduce operating costs and support sustainability goals. Lightweight designs and the option to replace pneumatic systems with electric ones over time can also lower energy use and CO₂ emissions.

For more information about the Stabilus4Automation portfolio, visit group.stabilus.com/stabilus4automation.

