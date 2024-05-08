Stainless steel shaft collars custom machined in sizes up to 12-in. I.D.

Custom machined stainless steel, Inconel, and Hastelloy shaft collars manufactured to specification with application-specific modifications have been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp. of Wilmington, MA.

Stafford Custom Large Stainless Steel Shaft Collars are available in set-screw, 1-pc, 2-pc, and hinged styles in sizes up to 12-in. I.D. with customer-specified modifications such as internal threads, keyways, flanges with predrilled holes, and knurling. Suitable for a wide range of applications, they can be made from 303, 304, 316 stainless, Inconel, and Hasetelloy.

Suitable for use in chemical, food processing, energy, medical, and water treatment machinery and conveying equipment, Stafford Custom Large Stainless Steel Shaft Collars can include face modifications such as holes, slots, hubs, and O-ring grooves and modified outside diameters can include cam surfaces, flats, holes, notches, pulley grooves, and more.

Stafford Custom Large Stainless Steel Shaft Collars are priced according to configuration, material, size, and quantity.

Stafford Manufacturing

www.staffordmfg.com