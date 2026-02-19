Stamping projects as a PE: The ethics panel weighs in

This is the first of a regular series wherein our ethics panel of experts weigh in on some topic or question of concern to working engineers. For this column, the problem is one that turns up quite frequently; the question of stamping engineering drawings by licensed professional engineers (PEs).

The scenario:

I am a licensed PE who recently joined a company with the idea that my PE would be used for stamping some projects. I was alright with that, assuming the projects were something I worked on and oversaw and something that was within my expertise.

Recently, I was asked to review and stamp some test reports for a different division dealing with physical parts. I know nothing about physical parts and don’t feel comfortable taking on that liability even if I were able to understand it on short notice.

My company is saying they will lose business if they don’t have someone stamp these reports.

What do I do? My expertise is in power systems analysis, but they are asking me to stamp something regarding connector test reports, something I’ve never worked on or know anything about. If I say no, what will happen to me?

Carlos Bertha’s response:

This scenario is unfortunately more common than it should be. Employers often face pressure to meet client schedules and avoid losing business, and that pressure can be passed on to engineers — especially newer employees — who may feel compelled to comply out of concern for their job security. However, the ethical obligation of the engineer in this case is fairly clear.

Engineers have a duty to approve, sign, or seal only work that they are qualified to evaluate and that falls within their area of competence. This obligation is explicitly stated in most engineering codes of ethics, which require engineers to perform services only in areas of their competence and to sign and seal documents only when they have exercised responsible charge. Stamping work involving connector test reports — when one’s expertise is in power systems analysis, and one lacks the relevant background — would violate both the spirit and the letter of these ethical requirements.

The employer’s concern about losing business, while understandable, does not override the engineer’s professional responsibility. Stamping documents without the necessary expertise exposes the engineer to significant professional, legal, and licensure risk, and it can also place the employer at risk if the work is later challenged.

Saying “no” to a supervisor is never easy, particularly early in one’s tenure. Nonetheless, the appropriate response is to politely but firmly decline, clearly explaining that the work is outside one’s area of competence and responsible charge. In the long run, this protects not only the engineer, but also the public, the employer, and the integrity of the profession itself.

Alicia Lomas’ response:

On paper, this scenario is simple: a professional engineer should never stamp work they did not perform, directly supervise, or have expertise in. In practice, it is rarely presented that cleanly.

What often gets overlooked is how these situations arise in the first place. They are usually not the result of intentional bad actors, but of organizations that do not yet know how to assign clear technical ownership early, particularly as projects scale or move quickly. When engineering accountability is deferred until the end of a project, the PE becomes the last line of defense, asked to absorb schedule risk, business pressure, and liability in a single signature.

Saying “no” in that moment is not a technical decision; it is a leadership one.

A PE’s seal is not just a validation of calculations or test results. It is an assertion that the engineer understands the assumptions, limitations, and consequences of the work. If that understanding is not there, stamping is unethical, regardless of intent or trust in others’ competence.

Will refusing be easy? No. It may slow the project, strain relationships, or label the engineer as inflexible. But ethical engineering was never meant to be convenient. Integrity shows up when the cost of doing the right thing is personal.

The more responsible path is to redirect, not rescue. Bring qualified engineers in earlier. Define ownership clearly. Create timelines that respect technical review instead of treating it as a formality at the end.

When organizations rely on late-stage stamps to solve structural problems, they put engineers in impossible positions. A PE’s job is not to make that risk invisible. It is to refuse to carry it alone.

Have you faced some ethical dilemma or encountered some morally challenging situation in the course of your engineering work? Drop me a line at [email protected] and it may be the subject for a future ethics panel review and column.