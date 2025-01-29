Static eliminator neutralizes and cleans wide surfaces

EXAIR’s Super Ion Air Knife neutralizes static electricity while blowing away dust and particulates from printed surfaces, paper, plastics, and three-dimensional shapes. The wide laminar airstream, full of static-eliminating ions, is effective at high speeds and provides superior cleaning up to 20 ft away. Thus, poor print quality, dust attraction, tearing, jamming, and equipment downtime can be eliminated.

The Super Ion Air Knife is highly efficient, using only 3.7 SCFM of compressed air per foot of length at 5 PSIG to entrain high volumes of surrounding room air. An electrically powered static control bar fills the uniform sheet of air with a high concentration of positive and negative ions. The laminar airstream increases the surface exposure to the ions, making it effective for high-speed processes and over long distances. Force can be adjusted from a “blast” to a “breeze.” The shockless design is UL Component Recognized to U.S. and Canadian safety standards. There are no moving parts to wear out.

Applications include surface cleaning, neutralizing plastics, bag opening, pre-paint dust removal, printing machinery, packaging operations, and elimination of painful static electricity shocks. Many lengths up to 108 in. (2743 mm) are available from stock.

