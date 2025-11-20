Steam boiler safety and the deadliest maritime disaster in U.S. history

On April 27, 1865, just weeks after the end of the American Civil War, the steamship Sultana exploded and sank in the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee. It remains the deadliest maritime disaster in U.S. history, with estimates ranging from 1,500 to over 1,800 dead.

The explosion of the steamship Sultana was not an isolated incident but was all-too common in the 19th century, both in the U.S. and the U.K. (For the curious, there’s an entire Wikipedia page documenting steam boiler explosions here.)

While the Sultana explosion had many related causes, such as the ship carrying more than six times its maximum capacity of passengers, the underlying causes revolve around the steam boilers powering the ship.

The most prevalent cause of boiler explosions was the weaking of the boiler through simple rusting, which was an issue of material science and a lack of understanding of material properties and their limitations. In the specific case of the Sultana, the excessive load onboard contributed to the ship swaying from side to side. This caused the water levels inside the boilers (which were lower than they should’ve been) to shift, which in turn caused water to splash against hot spots inside the boiler walls and cause sudden surges in boiler pressure, further weakening the boiler walls.

It didn’t help matters that there were no uniform standards or regulations governing boiler construction and operation in those days; the business atmosphere of a steam power boom-time economy and the rush to join in the economic boom overshadowed the need for safer boiler design.

However, a year after the Sultana explosion, the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company was founded as an insurance company that also called for steam boiler inspections in order to cut down on the number of failures. The company became a driving force in improving boiler safety, with the company’s inspectors setting high standards for boiler construction and inspection.

Other measures followed. Shortly after its founding in 1880, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) put out its first Boiler Testing Code in 1884. These developments along with others began to shift the culture around boiler design and construction. And while these actions did begin to make a difference, accidents continued to occur.

It wasn’t until another boiler explosion, this one at a shoe factory in Brockton, Massachusetts in 1905, killing 58 people and causing extensive property damage, did a public outcry ensue. Soon after, the ASME drew up a set of boiler rules that was ultimately endorsed by the state legislature and became law in 1908. A few years later, in 1914, the ASME published the first edition of its Boiler Code.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. There was considerable pushback from industry against the idea of regulation of any kind. A common argument was that this was government overreach into a private matter involving private companies and that there should be no interference from government. Some companies also opposed putting limits on steam pressure.

One can see how much time and effort were involved to make the cultural shift that had to take place in order to finally enact sensible measures which would make boiler design, construction, and operation much safer than it had ever been before.

There are lessons in human nature here as well; about our often times stubborn opposition to change, about how industries fight to keep a status quo, and how they may fight to oppose measures that could make a product or system safer. But also, about how persistence and public outcry together with putting technical knowledge to good use can impact industrial practice and lead to safer outcomes.

And there are lessons here for us as well, in our own age of expanding digital technologies and AI proliferation and the many challenges humanity faces now and in the future.

Miles Budimir

Senior Editor