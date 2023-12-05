steute Technologies restructures its business fields

steute Technologies, an international technology company for top-quality switches, intelligent sensors, and innovative wireless systems, has announced a comprehensive restructuring of its business fields.

With immediate effect, the company will now appear on the market with three divisions: Meditec, Leantec, and Controltec. These new divisions are the result of a strategic repositioning to meet the current demands of the market and to provide a clearer orientation for customers.

In its Meditec division, steute develops and produces user interfaces for medical devices in the OR and diagnostics. steute also supports customers worldwide with the complex approval process for medical products. An additional focus of the Meditec division is the realization of interoperability according to the concept of Service-oriented Device Connectivity (SDC).

Leantec is the new division for digital shop floor solutions. With its own “nexy” brand, it facilitates the realization of intelligent Industry 4.0 communication networks for optimal material flow management. A full service is offered — from planning and implementation to maintenance.

The Controltec division includes all top-quality switches and sensors for machine and plant engineering from the former business fields Extreme, Automation, and Industrial Wireless. All products on the Controltec website are available from its integrated steute Online Shop.

The restructuring of the company and its divisions is accompanied by a new website design in twelve languages. From the new corporate website, which presents the company and its umbrella brand with the claim “Applied Intelligence”, visitors can access the individual websites of the three new divisions.

With these changes, steute is reinforcing its market position and underlining its commitment to innovation, customer orientation, and technological excellence.

steute

www.steute.com/en-us/