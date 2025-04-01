STF stepper drives and SSDC StepSERVO drives now UL certified

The Applied Motion Products STF stepper drives and SSDC StepSERVO drives are now UL certified by Underwriters Laboratories. The drives now meet stringent safety standards with certification, reducing risks of electrical hazards, fire, or component failures. The STF Stepper Drives are DC-powered microstepping drives that control two-phase, bipolar step motors. They feature advanced current control and an anti-resonance algorithm that electronically dampens motor and system resonances, enhancing motor smoothness and usable torque across a wide speed range. Additionally, the drive incorporates electronic torque ripple smoothing and microstep emulation, significantly reducing motor noise and vibration for optimal performance.

The SSDC StepSERVO Drives are closed-loop versions of our proven, high-performance microstepping step motor drives.

By integrating closed-loop servo control algorithms and pairing them with StepSERVO Motors equipped with high-resolution encoders, these drives enable StepSERVO systems that outperform traditional step motor solutions. Benefits include up to 50% higher peak torque, smoother and quieter operation, and reduced power consumption, delivering superior efficiency and performance.

In 2014, Applied Motion Products formed a joint venture with Moons’ Shanghai, a leader in motion control and intelligent lighting. This joint venture partnership enables Applied Motion Products to provide customers with supply chain reliability and vertical integration through a greater range of resources and manufacturing capabilities. Moons’ and Applied Motion Products focus on developing cutting-edge technologies with research and development centers with more than 200 patents for inventions, utility models, appearances, and software copyrights.

