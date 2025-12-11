Streamline plant and equipment cleaning with the FlexiSan system

BETE announces the launch of the FlexiSan Modular Spray System, a solution designed to simplify cleaning and sanitizing processes, reduce downtime and support operational efficiency in the food and beverage industry and other applications.

The system includes a durable mobile cart with integrated chemical handling and at least one Clean-in-Place (CIP) spray header to support Open Plant Cleaning (OPC) and provide consistent results for tasks ranging from routine washdowns to removal of heavy soils. Processing facilities can apply cleaning and sanitizing agents to a range of equipment, including conveyors, hoppers, bins, mixers and other process areas.

For more info, visit exair.co/58-flexisan.