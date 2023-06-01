Streamlining material sourcing combining customization with ecommerce optimization

Founded in 1996, CS Hyde can be considered part of the millennial generation or part of the “internet age”. In the past 25 years digital transformation has changed the industry dramatically from prioritizing phone calls, to follow up emails, and now fighting for positioning within a search engine. Ecommerce has influenced the way we purchase anything from groceries to the newest item trending on social media. Suffice to say that each type of industry is incorporating some type of ecommerce optimization to stay current with the trends. What does that mean for the manufacturing sector? This evolution required companies like CS Hyde to establish their place on the worldwide web. While combating industry demands, CS Hyde shifted its business model to incorporate a catalog to streamline material sourcing with premium materials at custom converted quantities.

Eliminating a “one size fits all approach”

Understanding the unique and specific caveats to the materials industry, CS Hyde utilizes on-site machinery to convert materials into application specific requirements. Capabilities include roll slitting , die cutting , adhesive lamination , sheeting , and die less knife cutting . In this industry, one width or length may work for one application, but an alternative may require a transformation. On-site converting enhances the catalog by offering a variety of materials in sustainable quantities including 12”x12” sheets, one roll minimums, or material in lineal foot or yard increments. Ultimately, creating an online resource for prototype materials ideal for university research programs and OEM design engineers.

Alternative materials to futuristic applications

The integration of Industry 4.0, eMobility, and alternative fuel storage will require a source for new and innovative materials. New technology must now incorporate special considerations like weight reduction, material compaction, substrate bonding, or physical properties like flame retardancy, high temperature resistance, low shrinkage, and dimensional stability. Additional requirements shape material innovation and through maintaining solid relationships and partnering with the largest material manufacturers, CS Hyde keeps engineers connected with industry solutions and alternative materials formulated for future applications like lightweight insulation materials for eV Battery & Motor applications.

CS Hyde is your worldwide source for high performance adhesive tapes, polymer films, industrial fabrics, silicone rubber products and custom converting capabilities.

Woman Owned Business.

