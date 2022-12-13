Structure and working principle of deep groove ball bearings

A deep groove ball bearing is one of the most common types of rolling bearing. The basic type of deep groove ball bearing consists of an outer ring, an inner ring, a set of steel balls, and a set of cages. There are two types of deep groove ball bearings, single-row, and double-row. The deep groove ball structure is also divided into sealed and open structures. The open type is the bearing without a sealing structure. The sealed deep groove ball is divided into a dustproof seal and an oilproof seal.

Dustproof seal cover material for steel plate stamping, only to prevent dust into the bearing raceway. The oil-proof type is a contact oil seal, which can effectively prevent the grease inside the bearing from spilling out.

Single row deep groove ball bearing type code for 6, double row deep groove ball bearing code for 4. Its simple structure and ease of use, is the most common production, the most widely used type of bearings.

Deep Groove Ball Bearing

Bearing structure

Deep groove ball bearings are simple in structure and easy to achieve high manufacturing accuracy compared with other types. Therefore, it is easy to produce in large quantities in series, and the manufacturing cost is also low, so it is extremely common to use. In addition to the basic type of deep groove ball bearings, there are various variants of structure, such as deep groove ball bearings with dust cover, deep groove ball bearings with a rubber seal, deep groove ball bearings with stop groove, deep groove ball bearings with large load capacity with ball loading gap, double row deep groove ball bearings.

Working principle

Deep groove ball bearings mainly bear radial load but also can bear radial load and axial load at the same time. When it only bears the radial load, the contact angle is zero. When the deep groove ball bearing has a large radial clearance and has the performance of angular contact bearings, can withstand a large axial load. The coefficient of friction of deep groove ball bearing is very small, and the limit speed is also very high.

Deep Groove Ball Bearing

The advantages are briefly described

1. General conditions, rolling bearing efficiency, and liquid power lubrication bearing equivalent, but higher than the mixed lubrication bearing.

2. Radial clearance is relatively small, to the heart of the angular contact bearing available preload to eliminate clearance, high running accuracy.

3. For the same size of the shaft diameter, the width of the bending bearing as the sliding bearing is small. Can make the machine’s axial structure tight violation.

4. Most rolling bearings can be radial and axial load at the same time, so the bearing combination structure is simple.

5. Consume less lubricant, easy to seal, and easy to maintain.

6. No need to use non-ferrous metals.

7. High degree of standardization, batch production, and low cost.

