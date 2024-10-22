Sub-micron resolution elevator stages feature high parallelism

Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc. (OES) has debuted its new compact DAG8-60 Series of Motorized Vertical Elevator Stages. These stages feature high parallelism and smooth motion via four high-precision pre-loaded crossed roller bearings. These laboratory grade, high resolution, compact, low-profile elevator stages feature 8 mm of vertical travel. The 60 x 60 mm table with a 4-kg load capacity has a pattern of threaded holes for tooling and fixtures. Applications for these Z-Axis, vertical travel stages include microscopy, inspection, metrology, positioning, photonics, sampling, and laser drilling and machining.

The DAG8-60-01 and the DAG8-60-04 Motorized Elevator Stages, driven by two-phase stepper motors, feature 3-micron positional accuracy, and a resolution of 0.5 microns when driven with a 10 microsteps-per-step micro-stepping stepper motor driver. The maximum travel speed is 10 mm/sec. The knob for manual adjustment on the DAG8-60-01 may be replaced with a quadrature incremental optical encoder for position verification on the DAG8-60-04.

These compact, black anodized aluminum alloy stages measure 86 x 60 x 64 mm high at the raised position. The limit switches are provided to prevent over-traveling. The table of each stage has a precise pattern of threaded holes for fixtures or tooling, and holes in the base allow for easy integration into a new or existing applications.

These stages require a motion controller that can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system with RS-232, USB, joystick, trackball, and keypad from OES.

For more information, visit www.oesincorp.com.