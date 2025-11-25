Sumida releases shielded ZIF jumpers for high-speed devices

Sumida America has released its PANTA Shielded ZIF Jumper product line. The flexible flat cables are intended for electronic devices that require high data rates, have limited space and need electromagnetic compatibility. Shielded and unshielded versions are available.

The shielded PANTA ZIF Jumper uses a controlled-impedance 100-ohm structure and integrated shielding to reduce radiated and conducted interference. This helps support signal integrity in environments where cables run near motors, switching power supplies, RF transmitters, or dense digital circuitry. The shielded option is intended for designs with EMC requirements and compliance testing.

Many modern electronics, especially in industrial and automotive applications, face repeated vibration, flexing and temperature cycling. PANTA ZIF Jumpers are designed to perform under these conditions, using insulation rated from –40°C to +125°C and conductor options intended to withstand prolonged mechanical stress without affecting connectivity. The cable construction supports production automation and high-volume assembly, making it suitable for OEM manufacturers that need consistent components over long product lifecycles.

The jumpers are available in multiple pitch options, from 0.5 mm for compact devices to 2.54 mm for industrial systems. Lengths can be configured from 20 to 500 mm. They are compatible with standard ZIF connector families, including Iriso, Hirose, TE, FCI, Amphenol and Molex. This range supports use in new and existing platforms without major mechanical redesign.

Target applications include systems where signal integrity and EMC performance are important. These include embedded circuitry, display modules, industrial controllers, robotics, data centers and automotive electronics. The cable design also supports use in equipment exposed to vibration or motion, such as robotic systems or control modules in moving assemblies.

