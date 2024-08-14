SureMotion linear carriages and guides from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new SureMotion lighter-duty carriages and guides for linear motion applications. Carriage and guide systems are machine elements that move objects in a straight line with minimal friction or resistance. They are offered in two varieties: external carriages with wheels that ride outside the guide tracks and internal carriages with wheels that ride inside the guide tracks.

These linear carriage and guide products use V-shaped wheels to resist debris in dirty, dusty processes. Ball bearings are sealed inside the hub of the V-wheel. Six sizes are available with load ratings up to 4,700N (1,057lbf). The LU series does not require rail lubrication (perfect for clean room applications), while the LV series uses wheel covers to provide constant rail lubrication. Guide rails are available in lengths from 266mm to 1,520mm (10.5 to 59.8-in.) and can be positioned end-to-end for longer runs.

