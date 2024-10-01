Switch series design refined with Electrical Height parameter

Littelfuse, Inc. offers the C&K Switches KSC2 Sealed Tactile Switch product line with an Electrical Height enhancement. This surface-mounted, waterproof tactile switch series features an IP67-rated, 3.5 mm high momentary-action design with a soft actuator. The KSC2 series is available in several models, providing options for various operating forces and electrical lifespans to suit different application requirements.

The Electrical Height enhancement in the KSC2 series defines the distance between the actuation point and bottom contact, aiming to provide precise electrical connections. This feature is designed to simplify integration compared to products with Electrical Travel. The Electrical Height value has a standard tolerance of ±0.15 mm or ±0.2 mm, which may help reduce cumulated tolerances in design.

The KSC2 series is compatible with lead-free reflow soldering processes, allowing it to withstand high temperatures and thermal cycling in RoHS-compliant manufacturing. Its IP67 rating provides resistance to dust and water immersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

These tactile switches are designed for use in various markets and applications, including medical devices, transportation systems, high-end consumer products, and industrial equipment. The soft actuator aims to provide consistent activation and operation.

Littelfuse plans to implement the Electrical Height enhancement in additional tactile switch series within its portfolio. The KSC2 Tactile Switches are available in tape and reel format in quantities of 2,000, with samples available through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.