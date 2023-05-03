Swivellink mounting systems from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Swivellink Standard series device mounting systems to their Barcode/RFID/Vision product category. Device mounting systems are assembled using several components and can be configured to mount vision cameras, lights, sensors, and scanners. They allow for precise adjustment and ease of equipment installation.

These mounting systems are modular, and components are selected individually to suit the needs of the application. The systems are custom configured and start with a base, which is fastened to the mounting surface. Then a link or tee is connected using knuckles which provide full rotational adjustment. Mounting plates finish the mounting system, predrilled for specific manufacturer equipment or blank for custom drilling.

Components are available in metric or imperial units and include bases, knuckles, links, tees, mounting plates, sensor mounts, and optional clamp handles.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/mounting-systems