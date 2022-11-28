SXM cylindrical roller bearings

SXM cylindrical roller bearing adopts the parallel arrangement of the rollers and the spacers to prevent the inclination of the rollers or the friction between the rollers, and effectively prevent the increase of the rotation torque.This kind of bearing is more convenient to install and disassemble, which is generally only used to bear radial load, only when single row bearings with ribs on the inner and outer rings axial load.Compared with DGBB with the same external dimensions, this bearing has a large radial load capacity.

SXM deep groove ball bearing has moderate load-carrying capacity in both radial and axial directions and is good for high speed and high accuracy.

Application:

a. Electric motors

b. Machine tools

c. Automobiles

d. Precise devices

e. Home appliances

