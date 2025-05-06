Tadiran introduces TLM-1550SPM high-power lithium cells for critical applications

Tadiran Batteries, a manufacturer of industrial-grade ultra-long-life lithium batteries, has just introduced TLM-1550SPM high-power AA-size lithium oxide batteries for use in critical applications.

Building on decades of success, Tadiran developed the TLM-1550SPM lithium metal oxide battery as an innovative alternative that combines a small footprint, high-power output, high capacity, and energy density, on-demand response, extended operating life, and extreme reliability in harsh environments. Key attributes include:

• Miniaturized, delivers high power within a compact form

• Ruggedly designed, with a wide temperature range for extreme environments

• Ultra-long shelf life, due to a very low annual self-discharge rate

TLM-1550SPM cells provide reliable power to a wide variety of industrial applications, including IIoT-connected devices, industrial monitoring and actuation, surgical power tools, various military/aerospace applications, eCall automotive emergency warning systems, and emergency back-up power, to name a few. For example, the medical industry can utilize TLM-1550SPM batteries to make surgical power tools smaller, lighter, and more ergonomic while being more powerful. For the military/aerospace industry, the TLM-1550SPM provides a highly reliable and economical COTS solution for a wide range of applications. A prime example is using it as a replacement for legacy reserve thermal batteries that do not allow for periodic system readiness testing without exhausting the battery.

A main advantage of the TLM-1550SPM battery is its extended battery life, resulting from a very low annual self-discharge rate. These cells can be stored for up to 20 years or more while being able to deliver instantaneous power with no voltage drop or delay. They also perform well in extreme environments due to a wide temperature range from -40°C to +105°C. While in storage, the temperature range is -55°C to +105°C, making them ideal for use in Arctic regions, desert climates, and narrowly confined spaces.

TLM-1550SPM batteries feature exceptionally high energy density and high capacity to support product miniaturization, packing high-power energy into a compact AA-size form factor, efficiently doubling the power output compared to previous generations. These cells also permit a high rate of discharge, including up to 20A pulses and 10A continuous current.

Together, these unique characteristics make TLM-1550SPM high-power batteries a uniquely beneficial power supply solution for a wide variety of critical applications.

Tadiran Batteries

www.tadiranbat.com