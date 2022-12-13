Teaming up to improve post processing for metal AM parts

To date, the flexibility of AM has been one of its greatest selling points, however, the inflexibility of post processing, particularly for series production applications, has been a barrier to industrialization. The reality is that many metal AM applications with huge potential do not reach compliance and often fail because of post processing solutions, or a lack thereof. Three companies, Rivelin Robotics, Surfineers, and TextureJet, have partnered to ease post processing procedures for metal AM parts.



Together Rivelin Robotics, TextureJet and Surfineers bring the expertise, technical excellence and flexibility to post processing that the AM industry has been demanding and can deliver a fully integrated solution for the post processing value chain. With this holistic approach, the companies combine their individual expertise to form a cohesive and effective package that customers benefit from in multiple ways: speed and agility, flexibility of solutions and the focus on what is most important: the highest quality finish of the components.

Rivelin Robotics is showcasing its NS-0 robot; a system that enables automated series post processing of metal AM components with repeatability and best-in-class quality. Furthermore, the team will showcase its no-programming approach to controlling its NetShape product line-up, reducing the barrier to entry for customers and increasing processing speed, reliability and repeatability even further.

Texture Jet brings its high precision surface texturing and finishing technologies. Additionally, this electrochemical jet machining (EJM) process is featured on the NS-0 robot from Rivelin in the form of the STAT machine tool, with which targeted complex surface textures and mirror polished surfaces are possible.

The Surfineers integrate the technologies from Rivelin and Texture Jet as well as any pre- and post-processes necessary to reach customer requirements effectively. These technical consultant experts bring the necessary project management and industrial implementation skills to approach the topic of metal AM post processing with a holistic and integrated view for the benefit of the customer.

Rivelin Robotics

www.rivelinrobotics.com

Texture Jet

www.texturejet.com

Surfineers

www.surfineers.com