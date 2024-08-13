TECH TOOLBOX: Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs)

Human-machine interfaces or HMIs (until recently called man-machine interfaces or MMIs) are access terminals on machinery, in management stations, and countless remote locations that give plant personnel and other end users a way to visually monitor and adjust automated operations, machine controls, and output functions. This human-machine interaction is through a graphical user interface (GUI) that also facilitates information exchanges between supervisory and machine-level operations.

In this Tech Toolbox, the editors of Design World review these and other types of HMIs — as well as their basic functions and new and emerging HMI functions and connectivity options. The role of HMIs in IIoT operations and the trend towards standardization (for both open source and proprietary setups) will also be covered.