Technical thinking: The perils of scale in software and ice cream

By Mark Jones

Mistakes happen. But small mistakes create big impacts when perpetrated by enormous companies. The largest IT meltdown ever occurred because a small mistake took down 8.5 million computers. Scale made it a big problem, just like a recent ice cream issue.

The pictures of airport concourses with bright blue screens on kiosks as far as the eye could see served as a stark reminder that we all use computers even when we aren’t directly using a computer. BSOD greeted travelers thanks to CrowdStrike’s flawed updating of a computer security program. Airlines, hospitals, banks, manufacturing, government services, and more were brought down by an upgrade. Someone pushed enter on a keyboard, a small string of bits ricocheted around the internet, and mayhem followed.

CrowdStrike, a company new to most, is the top enterprise security company with a 24% market share. The company’s most recent yearly revenue was a bit more than $400 for each crashed computer, $3.65 billion. Healthy 80% margins are evidence of how being big has its advantages. Size also made this the largest computer outage ever. It comes on the heels of another kind of meltdown, this one in ice cream. BSODs are bad, but don’t injure or kill. Eat tainted ice cream, and you can get sick. You can even die.

A recent headline read, “Ice cream sold nationwide recalled for listeria risk.” It sounds very biological, yet there is considerably more to the story, more technology. It is a reminder of the unseen supply chains we all use.

A little reading showed my first impression, that there was widespread contamination of many facilities, was completely wrong. The Listeria problem was due to only one plant. One plant in Maryland was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially fatal bacterium. That one plant is operated by Totally Cool Inc. Like CrowdStrike, the company isn’t a recognized name. It packages ice cream for other brands, including Hershey’s, Friendly’s, Chipwich, and Jeni’s. The Listeria had tainted pints of ice cream and sorbet, as well as ice cream cakes, sandwiches, cones, and packaged products. More than 60 products were recalled from around the nation.

Let that sink in. A single plant run by a company that no one has heard of produces ice cream distributed around the nation. It is incredibly counterintuitive. These aren’t truck-sized vats of ice cream being produced and transported; they are bars and containers that fit in your hand. They melt. A frigid supply chain is required. It doesn’t seem like a business where scale would be a huge advantage, but it is. It doesn’t seem like a business where long, challenging supply chains make sense, but it is.

Cryogenic tunnels, cooled by liquid nitrogen, are the important technology. They transform ice cream making from a batch to a continuous process. Before tunnel coolers, ice cream cakes took 24 hours in a big freezer. After implementation of the new technology, 30 minutes. With four tunnel freezers, up to 1.5 million ice cream cakes, pints, and cups per month are made in a single facility.

The global cold chain is adding capacity at 14% per year by some estimates. Energy intensive as it is, it remains a modest contributor to the total ice cream GHG footprint. The production of the milk and other ingredients account for well more than half of the emissions.

Technology enabled both the biggest computer outage and a large, maybe the largest, ice cream recall. CrowdStrike’s tech is largely virtual. Totally Cool’s technology is more physical. We trust that the food we purchase isn’t tainted. People sue when trust is betrayed. There are many reported lawsuits for food poisoning, many with large settlements. There are surprisingly few in software. Software comes with something ice cream doesn’t, a terms of service agreement. CrowdStrike users agree not to use the software if there is a chance of injury or death. I explored the ice cream aisle at the grocery store. There were some nut warnings, but I found nothing remotely like a terms of service agreement. With ice cream, I am assuming the risk.