TECHNOMET-CONTROL enclosures now available with pole mount

METCASE’s TECHNOMET-CONTROL enclosures are now available with a mounting bracket for poles and masts ⌀1.97” mm or larger.

Applications include HMI, panel PCs, industrial control, factory processing, security systems, test and measurement, point-of-sale terminals, IIoT and detection equipment.

The new pole mounting bracket fits the standard VESA mounting holes on the rear panel of all sizes of TECHNOMET-CONTROL. It is manufactured from mild steel CR4, is powder coated traffic white (RAL 9016), weighs 1.10 lbs and is supplied with four M4 x 6 mm fixing screws. Four slots allow plastic or metal straps to be used to secure the bracket to the pole or mast.

TECHNOMET-CONTROL is suitable for mounting displays by Siemens (KTP400 to TP1200), Turck Banner (TX705 to TX810), Beijer (X2), Beckhoff, and B&R.

These aluminum enclosures have a uniform design, with diecast front and rear bezels that align with the main case body for a seamless fit. Inside, there are M3 PCB pillars on the rear panel. M3 holes and guide rails in the assembly extrusions accommodate internal plates. All panels have M4 pillars for earth connections.

TECHNOMET-CONTROL can be specified in four sizes from 9.06″ x 7.09″ x 3.74″ to 16.54″ x 11.81″ x 3.74″.

In addition to the pole mounting bracket, accessories also include front panels, internal mounting plate kits and wall mounting kits.

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET-CONTROL fully customized. Services include custom sizes (heights, widths, depths), custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing of legends, logos and graphics.

For more information, visit metcaseusa.com.