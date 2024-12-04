TECHNOMET instrument enclosures now offer more handle options

METCASE’s premium TECHNOMET desktop instrument enclosures can now be specified without a handle, or with recessed side handles or a tilt/swivel bail arm.

The choice of handle options makes these elegant aluminum enclosures readily portable. Applications include medical/wellness, test and measurement equipment, industrial control, peripheral devices and interfaces, switchboxes, communications and laboratory equipment.

TECHNOMET has a modern cohesive design with diecast flush-fit bezels at the front and rear. Snap-on trims hide the fixing screws. The range is available in 11 standard sizes from 8.86″ x 7.87″ x 2.95″ to 13.78″ x 12.60″ x 5.91”, including three versions with a sloping front bezel.

For 2025, all sizes are now available with the no handle option. For easier portability, three of the larger sizes are available pre-fitted with recessed side handles. All sizes – with the exception of the sloping-front versions – can also be specified with an adjustable bail arm. It enables TECHNOMET to be positioned at the ideal angle for viewing and operation.

TECHNOMET’s internal chassis is pre-punched to accommodate snap-in PCB guides (accessories) in up to nine positions. The base panel is pre-fitted with four M3 PCB mounting pillars. The removable rear panel and anodized front panel (accessory) are both recessed for added protection. All panels have M4 pillars for earthing. Each enclosure is supplied with four non-slip ABS feet.

As standard, TECHNOMET is offered in three colors schemes (depending upon the version selected): anthracite (RAL 7016), light gray (RAL 7035) or a combination of traffic white (RAL 9016) and traffic gray A (RAL 7042). Custom colors can also be specified.

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET fully customized. Services include custom sizes (heights, widths, depths), custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing of legends, logos and graphics.

For more information, visit metcaseusa.com.