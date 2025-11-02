Teknic adds planetary gearboxes for motion control

Teknic now offers precision planetary gearboxes in multiple frame sizes, gear ratios, output flanges, and body configurations to meet various motion control needs. Customers can select from in-stock Fast-Ship models or Built-to-Order configurations. For specialized applications, Teknic’s applications engineering team can assist in developing a custom configuration based on specific requirements.
Easily pair your gearbox with most any NEMA 17, 23, 34, or 56/143* servo or stepper motor—including Teknic’s ClearPath integrated servos and Hudson BLDC servo motors. Download 3D solid models, 2D drawings, engineering specifications, prices, and torque/speed data from Teknic’s website.
|Available Options
|Input | Output Frames
|NEMA 17 | 40 mm
NEMA 23 | 60 mm
NEMA 34 | 80 mm
NEMA 56/143* | 115 mm
|Ratios (Stages)
|3:1 (single stage) to 64:1 (two-stage)
|Body Configurations
|In-line
Right-angle
|Input Bore Diameters
|5 mm – 7/8 in
|Output Flange Types
|Square
Round
|Lead Times
|3 Days (Select Models)
4-6 weeks (Built-to-Order Models)
*NEMA 56/143 models available soon.
For more information, visit teknic.com.
