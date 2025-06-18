Teknic ClearPath motors now rated IP66K and IP67 for washdowns

Teknic has obtained IP66K and IP67 ratings for its ClearPath integrated brushless servo motors in the 1 to 4 HP continuous power range. The motors are designed as totally enclosed, non-ventilated (TENV) units that can withstand high-pressure washdowns and temporary water submersion up to 1 m when not operating. The IP66K rating indicates protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, while IP67 certification covers temporary submersion. These ratings make the motors suitable for applications requiring frequent washdown procedures, such as food processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Each Teknic ClearPath permanent magnet motor includes a sealed, NEMA 6-rated servo drive (equivalent to a VFD) built directly into the motor enclosure. This design eliminates the need for external VFD-to-motor cables, which reduces conducted and radiated RF noise. The motors meet U.S. Premium Efficiency and European IE3 efficiency standards and carry UL listing and CE certification. They support multiple communication protocols, including Modbus, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, and step-and-direction control interfaces.

The company manufactures the motors in upstate New York and supplies servo systems for medical devices, automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, and CNC equipment.

