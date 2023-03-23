Teledyne adds advanced AI enhancements to its image processing software

Teledyne announces its Sapera Vision Software Edition 2023-03 is now available. Teledyne DALSA’s Sapera Vision Software provides field-proven image acquisition, control, image processing, and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop, and deploy high-performance machine vision applications. The new upgrades include enhancements to its AI training graphical tool Astrocyte 1.40 and its image processing and AI libraries tool Sapera Processing 9.40.

“The new features offered by this new release of Sapera Vision Software are focused on providing our users with enhanced ease of use, improved accuracy, and accelerated processing time across the platform,” said Brandon Hunt, Product Manager for Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group. “In this latest update, Teledyne continues to make it easier for system integrators and OEMs to develop and integrate powerful AI-enabled vision solutions.”

Sapera Vision Software is suitable for applications such as surface inspection on metal plates, location and identification of hardware parts, plastic sorting, and PCB inspection.

New features in this release:

Automatic Hyperparameter Tuning – Enhances ease of use by enabling the training of AI models without a need to learn complex AI parameters.

Enhances ease of use by enabling the training of AI models without a need to learn complex AI parameters. Shaped ROIs and Masks – Improve accuracy and speed at training, validation, and inference steps by using graphical shapes like rectangles, circles, tori, polygons, and brushes to focus on portions of interest in the image.

– Improve accuracy and speed at training, validation, and inference steps by using graphical shapes like rectangles, circles, tori, polygons, and brushes to focus on portions of interest in the image. AI Inference Acceleration – Accelerates speed at deployment on both CPU and GPU for all AI model types.

Teledyne

www.teledyne.com