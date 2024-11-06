Teledyne DALSA, Wickon Hightech announce strategic collaboration for 3D scanning technology

Teledyne DALSA, part of Teledyne Technologies company, a global leader in high-performance digital imaging and semiconductors, and Wickon Hightech s.r.o, an innovative provider of advanced inspection and measurement systems, are excited to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at bringing cutting-edge 3D scanning technology to market.

This partnership combines Teledyne DALSA’s expertise in high-resolution imaging sensors and systems with Wickon Hightech’s pioneering solutions in 3D inspection and measurement. Together, the companies will develop and deliver state-of-the-art 3D scanning solutions that promise to set new standards in precision, speed, and reliability.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

Innovative Technology Integration: Leveraging Teledyne DALSA’s advanced imaging sensors and Wickon Hightech’s sophisticated 3D technology to create unparalleled measurement accuracy and image detail.

Leveraging Teledyne DALSA’s advanced imaging sensors and Wickon Hightech’s sophisticated 3D technology to create unparalleled measurement accuracy and image detail. Enhanced Performance: The new 3D scanning solutions will offer superior performance, enabling faster and more accurate inspection and measurements across various industries, including semiconductors, battery and fuel cell, precision manufacturing, and healthcare.

The new 3D scanning solutions will offer superior performance, enabling faster and more accurate inspection and measurements across various industries, including semiconductors, battery and fuel cell, precision manufacturing, and healthcare. Global Reach: Combining the strengths of both companies to expand market presence and deliver innovative solutions to a global customer base.

Combining the strengths of both companies to expand market presence and deliver innovative solutions to a global customer base. Commitment to Excellence: A shared vision of pushing the boundaries of technology to provide customers with the highest quality products and services.

“We are excited to partner with Wickon Hightech to bring our combined expertise to the forefront of 3D scanning technology,” said Keith Reuben, president of Teledyne Vision Solutions. “This collaboration will enable us to deliver groundbreaking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Roman Wieser, CEO of Wickon Hightech, added, “Teledyne DALSA’s reputation for excellence in imaging technology makes them the perfect partner for us. Together, we will revolutionize the 3D scanning market and provide our clients with unmatched capabilities.”

The partnership is set to accelerate the development of next-generation 3D scanning technologies, providing industries with the tools they need to achieve greater efficiency and precision. Stay tuned for further updates as Teledyne DALSA and Wickon Hightech commence this exciting collaboration.

For more information, visit teledynedalsa.com/imaging.