Teledyne e2v announces Optimom 5D turnkey imaging module

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies company and global innovator of imaging solutions is pleased to announce its new Optimom 5D turnkey imaging module. The new imaging module features the recently announced Topaz5D image sensor, a compact board, standard connector, and a pre-assembled lens. This comprehensive board-level vision extension seamlessly integrates full-HD 2D vision with the generation of 3D depth data. It excels in challenging light conditions enabling the delivery of 3D objects or human visualisation based on the detected contrast.

Teledyne e2v’s Optimom 5D imaging module features an innovative two Megapixel resolution, 2.5 µm global shutter pixel image sensor with unique angular sensitive pixels. It is the first commercially available module to affordably offer this new type of 3D vision technology. With a compact 25 x 25 mm footprint and low power consumption, it includes a fast lens (45° horizontal field of view) and operates from 40 cm to 140 cm. Depth data processing generates detailed 3D depth maps and can see through sheets of glass or transparent organic material (e.g. plexiglass or plastic bottles). Real-time 3D depth map processing can be performed using dedicated Software Development Kits run on a host processor.

Optimom 5D excels in diverse operating and lighting conditions serving applications such as smart factories and industrial robotics (including AMR’s), logistics and warehouse automation, 3D facial modeling for anti-spoofing, and many other applications. Unlike stereoscopy, it avoids optical occlusion at short distances. Optimom 5D also comes fully calibrated for its operating range, ensuring easy setup for the end-user.

Laurent Appercel, Senior Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v said, “Optimom 5D marks a significant advancement in the adoption of angular sensitive pixel technology. As a turnkey 3D vision solution, it features a standard MIPI-CSI2 interface and requires no additional calibration. In real-time, this module provides sharp 2D full-HD images (in mono or color) alongside contrast-based 3D depth maps, all at 30 frames per second with minimal latency.”

Documentation, samples, and kits for evaluation or development are available upon request.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com.