Design World

Teledyne e2v introduces Lince5M NIR CMOS image sensor

By |

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies company, has introduced Lince5M NIR, a high-speed CMOS image sensor. Using Teledyne e2v’s imaging technologies, this sensor operates in visible and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths, suitable for commercial, industrial, and medical applications.

The Lince5M NIR is a monochrome image sensor with a resolution of 5.2 megapixels (2,560 x 2,048). Building on the established Lince5M, this new sensor combines high-speed capabilities and high quantum efficiency (35% at 850 nm) in visible and near-infrared wavelengths. It achieves a high frame rate of 250 fps (full resolution, 12-bit ADC), using the 24 LVDS output channels. Lince5M NIR provides high-speed imaging in low-light conditions, making it suitable for applications such as motion capture, sports analytics, industrial metrology, retinal imaging, and traffic monitoring. Designed with Teledyne e2v’s 5 µm global shutter pixel, this image sensor offers a range of 55 dB in standard mode and over 100 dB in high dynamic range mode, making it suitable for capturing high-contrast scenes.

Lince5M NIR is enclosed in a 28 x 28 mm 181 PGA (pin-grid array) ceramic package and has a 1-inch optical format compatible with various C-mount lenses, supporting cost-efficient camera integration. It operates within a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

For more information, visit teledynevisionsolutions.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Vision • machine vision • cameras + lenses • frame grabbers • optical filters • scanners
Tagged With: ,
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World