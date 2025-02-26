Teledyne e2v introduces Lince5M NIR CMOS image sensor

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies company, has introduced Lince5M NIR, a high-speed CMOS image sensor. Using Teledyne e2v’s imaging technologies, this sensor operates in visible and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths, suitable for commercial, industrial, and medical applications.

The Lince5M NIR is a monochrome image sensor with a resolution of 5.2 megapixels (2,560 x 2,048). Building on the established Lince5M, this new sensor combines high-speed capabilities and high quantum efficiency (35% at 850 nm) in visible and near-infrared wavelengths. It achieves a high frame rate of 250 fps (full resolution, 12-bit ADC), using the 24 LVDS output channels. Lince5M NIR provides high-speed imaging in low-light conditions, making it suitable for applications such as motion capture, sports analytics, industrial metrology, retinal imaging, and traffic monitoring. Designed with Teledyne e2v’s 5 µm global shutter pixel, this image sensor offers a range of 55 dB in standard mode and over 100 dB in high dynamic range mode, making it suitable for capturing high-contrast scenes.

Lince5M NIR is enclosed in a 28 x 28 mm 181 PGA (pin-grid array) ceramic package and has a 1-inch optical format compatible with various C-mount lenses, supporting cost-efficient camera integration. It operates within a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

For more information, visit teledynevisionsolutions.com.