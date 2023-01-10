Teledyne e2v’s Hydra3D+, the first high-resolution sensor to work in all light conditions

Teledyne e2v, a part of Teledyne Technologies, has released its Hydra3D+, a new Time-of-Flight (ToF) CMOS image sensor which incorporates 832 x 600-pixel resolution and is tailored for versatile 3D detection and measurement.

Designed with Teledyne e2v’s proprietary CMOS technology, Hydra3D+ features a brand-new 10 µm three-tap pixel which provides very fast transfer times (starting from 10ns), and displays high sensitivity in the NIR wavelength, alongside excellent demodulation contrast. This precise combination enables the sensor to operate in real-time without motion artifacts (even if there are fast-moving objects in the scene) and with excellent temporal noise at short ranges, essential in applications such as pick and place, logistics, factory automation, and factory safety. An innovative on-chip multi-system management feature enables the sensor to work alongside multiple active systems without interference which can lead to false measurements.

The excellent sensitivity of Hydra3D+ enables it to effectively manage lighting power and handle a wide range of reflectivity. Its high resolution, with powerful on-chip HDR, featuring an on-the-fly flexible configuration, enables the best trade-off between application-level parameters, such as distance range, object reflectivity, frame rate, and so on. This makes it suitable for mid, long-range distances, and/or outdoor applications such as automated guided vehicles, surveillance, ITS, and building construction.

The sensor has been thoughtfully designed for customers seeking real-time and flexible 3D detection with uncompromised 3D performance. It offers large field-of-view scenes captured in both 2D and 3D by a compact sensor, making the system very effective.

“Today, many Time-of-Flight sensors suffer from motion artifacts and can’t instantly perform in changing operating conditions. With Hydra3D+, our customers can easily achieve reliable 3D measurement with the highest levels of 3D performance, uncompromised image quality in both 2D and 3D modes, and in all distance ranges and conditions even where multiple systems operate or in outdoor environments,” said Ha Lan Do Thu, marketing manager for 3D imaging at Teledyne e2v.

Documentation, samples, and development tools are now available upon request. In addition, several proprietary modeling tools support customers in their assessment of the operation of Hydra3D+.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com