Teledyne introduces 4K 3D laser line profile sensor family for in-line measurement

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and maker of machine vision technology, introduces the Z-Trak LP2C 3D profile sensor family for in-line 3D measurement and inspection applications. As the latest member of the Z-Trak family, the LP2C 4K sensors deliver 4,096 samples per profile and an x resolution down to 3.5 microns, allowing customers to measure and inspect parts with tighter tolerances, and to identify smaller defects cost-effectively.

Ready to use straight out of the box, Teledyne’s Z-Trak LP2C 4K sensors are factory calibrated and combine high scanning speeds with easy-to-use software tools, delivering highly repeatable and accurate height, width, and length measurements. With its compact size and simplified cabling, Z-Trak LP2C is suitable for applications in battery, automotive, factory automation, robotics, and logistics markets.

Z-Trak models are available for measurement ranges of up to 650 mm and have a horizontal field-of-view of up to 1200 mm. The LP2C 4K series can also handle a wide variety of surface and material types with its red and blue eye-safe lasers.

Z-Trak LP2C features in-line processing capabilities to improve and enhance the profiles. In addition, it can generate additional metadata that upstream algorithms can use to eliminate unwanted reflections. Cleaner 3D scans help applications produce more accurate and dependable results.

