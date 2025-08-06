Teledyne launches Z-Trak Express 1K5 3D laser profiler series

Teledyne Dalsa, a Teledyne Technologies company, has launched the Teledyne Z-Trak Express 1K5 3D laser profiler series. Designed for in-line 3D measurement and inspection, the Z-Trak Express 1K5 is the newest model in the Teledyne Z-Trak family. It supports real-time processing and can reach a profile rate of up to 5,000 profiles per second across its full measurement range. The system is suitable for applications in industries such as secondary battery production, automotive, lumber inspection, factory automation, and logistics.

The Z-Trak Express 1K5 has a 1,700mm horizontal field-of-view, supporting measurement and inspection of wide-body objects such as wooden planks, road surfaces, pallets, and automotive components with one sensor. It allows integration of multiple sensors in various arrangements, enabling tasks such as measuring the thickness of moving parts, performing continuous 360° inspections, and extending the horizontal field-of-view, while maintaining Z-resolution. The system is designed to support easier deployment, with synchronization of multiple sensors via a data cable and content-based triggering for flexible operation.

Z-Trak profilers are designed for straightforward installation and offer micrometer-scale measurement accuracy, typically without requiring field calibration. To support a wide range of object geometries and surface material, the Z-Trak Express 1K5 features user-configurable, real-time profile processing, two-point HDR, and options for eye-safe red or blue lasers. Like other models in the Z-Trak series, Z-Trak Express 1K5 performs on-board data processing while maintaining profile acquisition speeds.

The Z-Trak Express 1K5 series includes:

Z-Trak 3D Apps Studio – a licensed software package for in-line measurement and inspection tasks

Z-Expert – a graphical configuration utility

Teledyne Dalsa Sherlock8 – a machine vision platform that supports integration with PLCs and other devices through standard communication protocols such as TCP/IP, MODBUS, and ProfiNet.

For more information, visit teledynevisionsolutions.com.