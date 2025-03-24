Teledyne unveils 2.5 GigE Vision line scan camera

Teledyne DALSA has announced the new Tetra line scan camera family. Tetra is designed for various machine vision applications and incorporates Teledyne’s multiline CMOS image sensor technology. It expands on the Linea series of line scan cameras.

The Tetra camera family is designed for cost-sensitive applications, providing cost-efficient performance through its 2.5 GigE Vision interface, which enables reliable data transmission over long cable lengths. Available in 2k, 4k, and 8k resolutions with a line rate of up to 150 kHz, the camera comes in both monochrome and color versions, with power consumption under 6 watts. Monochrome models offer high-resolution image quality with options for single monochrome or dual-line HDR mode, while the color models reproduce accurate red, green, and blue colors without interpolation.

Tetra includes key line scan features such as multiple regions of interest, programmable coefficient sets, and power over internet. Its 2.5 GigE Vision interface supports applications such as electronics inspection, optical sorting, printed materials inspection, packaging inspection, web inspection, and various machine vision tasks.

For more information, visit teledynevisionsolutions.com.