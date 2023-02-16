Teledyne’s Ladybug6 360° high-resolution camera is now being shipped

Teledyne FLIR introduces its new Ladybug6 360° camera, now in full production.

“We are excited to announce that our newest Ladybug camera is in production now and units are shipping immediately. The interest expressed by so many of our long-term customers has been astounding with order commitments made months in advance,” said Mike Lee, senior product manager at Teledyne FLIR. “For applications that require high accuracy imaging like high-definition mapping, road surveying, and asset inspection, the Ladybug6 gives users precision trigger control and resolution in a field-proven format unmatched by other manufacturers.”

Ladybug6 is a high-resolution camera designed to capture 360° spherical images from moving platforms in all weather conditions. Its industrial-grade design and out-of-the-box factory calibration produce 72-megapixel images with pixel values that are spatially accurate within +/- 2 mm at a 10-meter distance.

For more information about Ladybug6 models visit the website.

The Ladybug6 will be on display at Geo Connect Asia 2023, Mar 15-16, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

