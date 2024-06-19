Teledyne’s new 8k super-resolution GigE Vision line scan camera in production

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company, is pleased to announce that its Linea Lite 8k Super Resolution camera is now in production. This compact and cost-effective GigE line scan camera delivers 8k resolution images, a performance that normally requires a camera body twice the size.

Built for a wide range of machine vision applications, Linea Lite cameras have a 45% smaller footprint than the original Linea and are based on Teledyne’s proprietary multiline CMOS image sensor design. This new 8k Super Resolution Monochrome camera uses two 4k/7 μm pixel rows with pixel offset. Data from two 4k/7 μm images is captured simultaneously and then reconstructed to achieve a super-resolution image of 8k/3.5 μm in real-time, significantly enhancing the signal-to-noise ratio and the detectability of subpixel defects. Teledyne DALSA’s patented technology allows for the use of 4k/7 μm lenses and lighting without sacrificing responsivity and MTF (due to the smaller pixel size). The camera is compatible with standard M-42 lenses, significantly saving on the total system cost.

Using Teledyne’s Sapera LT software, the Linea Lite 8k Super Resolution camera delivers data throughput at twice the bandwidth of a standard GigE interface, providing 25 kHz at full 8k resolution, or 205 MB/sec. Speed can be further increased using Teledyne’s award-winning TurboDrive technology, which pushes past the gigabit Ethernet speed ceiling. The new Super Resolution technology also significantly boosts speed for inspection systems, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) enables a single cable to drive both the data connection and power source.

www.teledynedalsa.com