Telit Cinterion enhances deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

Telit Cinterion expands its deviceWISE AI suite and further integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise empowering automakers, industrial equipment manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, energy producers, and other industries with innovative AI resources. Through this work, manufacturers will be better equipped to improve quality, productivity, efficiency and profitability.

Available in Q1 2025, the enhanced deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection platform seamlessly integrates AI with Industrial IoT (IIoT) to provide manufacturers and other businesses with unique visual inspection capabilities – all with no coding or data science expertise.

Launched in August 2023, deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection provides manufacturers with a turnkey solution for collecting visual inspection data from factory floor devices and then feeding it into its analytics platform. These insights enable manufacturers to quickly identify and address emerging quality control problems involving employee workstations, industrial robots, CNC machines and more. In the process, these insights help minimize rework and downtime and help meet production schedules.

deviceWISE allows customers to use NVIDIA AI Blueprints, NVIDIA NIM microservices and CUDA tools, all included with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, to boost throughput and improve quality in each step of their manufacturing process. The platform collects and transforms data, integrates machines and systems, runs edge logic and provides data visualization. deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection leverages Telit Cinterion’s decades of experience in integrating industrial machines and data orchestration, while making it easy to identify and resolve problems in real time, minimizing downtime and reducing the impact on production.

The new suite capabilities leverage powerful AI frameworks, including:

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): Empowers users to query complex systems using natural language and obtain real-time, actionable insights. For example, retrieving machine performance metrics, production status, training and more through intuitive verbal or textual queries.

Empowers users to query complex systems using natural language and obtain real-time, actionable insights. For example, retrieving machine performance metrics, production status, training and more through intuitive verbal or textual queries. Visual Language Model (VLM): Enables the analysis of visual data to allow processing of images, videos or dashboards to identify anomalies, monitoring machine status and automating quality control processes.

the analysis of visual data to allow processing of images, videos or dashboards to identify anomalies, monitoring machine status and automating quality control processes. Video Search and Summarization NVIDIA AI Blueprint: Uses the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization to analyze video data by summarizing key events and enabling search functionality. deviceWISE can identify critical incidents, monitor production lines and review historical footage without requiring an operator to watch hours of video content.

Uses the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization to analyze video data by summarizing key events and enabling search functionality. deviceWISE can identify critical incidents, monitor production lines and review historical footage without requiring an operator to watch hours of video content. Personal Assistance Tools: Include interaction with industrial systems by adding voice and text activation commands with real-time feedback. This can help improve human-machine interaction and improve decision-making on the factory floor.

The new capabilities enable a variety of powerful use cases. One example is an intelligent operator assistant that uses LLMs to understand natural language queries such as “Show the last shift’s defects” or “What’s causing the increase in scrap rate?” Another example is identifying key moments or steps in recorded footage and then summarizing them in reports or manuals for compliance and training.

“Telit Cinterion is all about providing manufacturers and other industrial users with state-of-the-art AI tools that optimize quality, productivity, efficiency and profitability,” said Martin Krona, chief IoT solutions officer at Telit Cinterion. “With this expanded integrated support for NVIDIA technologies, we’ve raised the bar again by enabling businesses to unlock even richer data analytics and insights using the deviceWISE platform.”

For more information, visit telit.com.