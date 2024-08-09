The Connected Future of High-Volume Battery Production

To become a leading high-volume LiB producer, a company must overcome the considerable operational challenges of battery production to achieve the desired financial results. In a conventional Gigafactory, the levels of automation are generally low when compared with more mature industries. As a result, thousands of manual operations are required to produce hundreds of thousand cells per day with quality control procedures that primarily consist of after-the-fact tests done in a laboratory. Reducing high scrap rates and mitigating the risk of product recalls requires a paradigm shift in how gigafactories manage quality.

In this overview, we introduce the role of connected QMS with the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) in overseeing battery production and delivering real-time operational data for consolidation into financial metrics, such as in an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. This enables near real-time costing, which has empowered business decisions in other industries and can now be deployed in the LiB industry.

