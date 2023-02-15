The DCMove Belted Conveyor adds precision to material handling applications

A painted steel frame for added durability makes the new DCMove Belted Conveyor suitable for material handling applications, such as e-commerce, logistics, packaging, and palletizing, among others.

The DCMove Belted conveyor offers a streamlined approach to conveyance, which is something many material handling applications call for in their equipment. Helping achieve that goal is the conveyor’s paint steel frame, which includes the right amount of strength and agility for material handling applications. The conveyor comes standard with many features and performance specifications of Dorner’s heavy-duty platforms, including a wide load capacity range and a motor mounted inside the tails to reduce the conveyor’s footprint within a larger material handling system and aid integration within a larger material handling system.

The DCMove Belted fits accuracy-demanding applications such as labelers, printers, side transfer sortation, and restricted spaces in addition to packaging, e-commerce, logistics, and general material handling. Unique to this new release is the availability of the plug-and-play iDrive v2 configurations. It allows customers to select the best control methods for their application ranging from a ready-to-run conveyor to a flexible control great for integration with PLCs through a variety of communication protocols including Ethernet. This is all done with the 24 Vdc brushless motors and controllers technology standard to the market.

Features and benefits of Dorner’s new DCMove Belted Conveyor include:

24-volt DC brushless gearmotor and controller technology

Widths from 10 in. to 48 in. in 2-in. increments

Lengths from 2 ft to 40 ft end drive, and 4 ft to 99 ft for center drive

3-in. diameter rollers with 1-1/4-in. nose bar option to handle smaller packages

Loads up to 400-lb end drive, and 1,000-lb for center drive

Speeds up to 600 ft/min.

Available in flat and cleated end drive belt, flat center drive belt, and flat iDrive v2belt models

