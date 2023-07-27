The EinScan H2 is a new benchmark in color 3D scanning

Shining 3D unveiled the next generation of its highly acclaimed EinScan H 3D scanner: the EinScan H2.

While the EinScan H2 retains its predecessor’s ergonomics, wide field of view (FOV), and convenient hybrid light sources, it has also undergone several key improvements.

Richer, brighter colors: The EinScan H2 is equipped with a 5MP camera offering crispier, more pristine colors. 3D models look even more realistic than before, with a higher level of detail.

One, two, three VCSEL projectors: It now integrates not one but three vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) projectors that work together to acquire dark surfaces more efficiently and adapt better to different lighting conditions.

Heightened accuracy and resolution: Due to the extra VCSEL projectors, the EinScan H2’s infrared mode is able to deliver an accuracy of up to 0.1 mm (0.05 mm in white light mode) instead of 0.5 mm. It now also offers a better maximum resolution of 0.2 mm instead of 0.25 mm.

Adjustable working distance: The working distance is now unlocked and ready to adapt to objects and scenes of all sizes. In infrared mode, the distance can be manually set anywhere from 200 to 1500mm.

New hair capture algorithm: Our software engineers have developed a new “hair enhancement mode” to more easily capture both light and dark hair. This is an exciting addition to Shining 3D’s “non-rigid” feature which auto-compensates slight body movements.

With improved texture camera and accuracy, the EinScan H2 is an excellent option for capturing colored, detailed objects. It remains one of the best options for 3D body scanning, too, with its dedicated algorithms and flashless infrared technology. Last but not least, having kept the EinScan H’s wide FOV and adjustable working distances, it’s just as ideal for 3D scanning large objects.

The EinScan H2 is now even better positioned to serve artists, medical physicians, product designers, and any professional searching for a cost-efficient handheld 3D scanner with full-color capture.

