The Flange Bush Primer

The ﬂanged bush eliminates the need for a housing. The ﬂange connects directly to the assembly making the mounting easy. NB’s round, square or two-side cut Flange Slide Bush lines offer the best of both worlds – the benefits of a slide bush with the mounting ease of a flange. When your application calls for ease of assembly, you can select a completely integrated system.

The flange bush product lines include single, double-wide, or center mount configurations. Flange types are available in inch, Asian or European metric dimensions.

Flange Slide Bushes with a pilot end make sure the bushing stays aligned with the hole. The pilot end prevents the bushing from protruding towards the mounting side on the opposite side of the bushing’s flange.

