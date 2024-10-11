The new PHD ERDP Remote Drive simplifies pneumatic actuator electrification

PHD Inc. announces the release of the new ERDP Remote Drive, an advanced servo-actuated pneumatic drive device. This new technology from PHD simplifies pneumatic actuator electrification in a closed-loop system, using standard air lines to connect to one or more pneumatic actuators. The Remote Drive enables the power system to be located near the point of use, offering an easy-to-setup and user-friendly solution.

The ERDP Remote Drive is designed to deliver substantial energy savings compared to traditional compressed air systems. It is suitable for a wide range of applications, including but not limited to:

Automated guided vehicles (AGV)

Welding cells

Crossbar robotic feeding

Medical and hospital equipment

Packaging

Robotic End of Arm Tooling (EOAT)

Assembly cells

Food processing

And many others

Key Benefits of the ERDP Remote Drive:

Increased Energy Efficiency: Significant energy savings

Maintained Force: Ensures consistent force to the pneumatic actuator

Weight Reduction: Removes the motor's weight from the actuator

Multi-Actuator Powering: Powers multiple pneumatic actuators simultaneously

Easy Setup: No FRL or valves required

Quiet Operation: Reduces noise for a quieter environment

